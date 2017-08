CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Lake Township man accused in over a dozen vandalism incidents Sunday through early Tuesday had his bond raised to a million dollars on Wednesday.

49-year-old Richard Rhodes was in both Canton and Alliance Municipal Courts.

He’s accused of shooting out windows at Bureau of Motor Vehicles buildings and ODOT and state patrol vehicles as well as damaging two churches in the Alliance area.

Several federal agencies are now involved in the investigation.