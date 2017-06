COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – We’re into the “100 Deadliest Days”.

It’s the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day where the average number of fatal accidents involving teens increases 15% compared to the rest of the year.

The three main factors behind those crashes are distractions, not buckling up and speeding.

AAA says new research shows 16- and 17-year-olds 3 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash.