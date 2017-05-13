Investigators: Kirkersville Shooter Had Long Criminal Record

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The man accused of killing a small town police chief and 2 employees of a nursing home had a lengthy criminal record.

43-year-old Thomas Hartless has a rap sheet that includes abduction and assault convictions.

He’s accused of killing Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Disario as he responded to a report of a man with a gun at a nursing home.

Police say Hartless killed Disario and the two Pine Kirk Care Center employees before killing himself.

Investigators say there was a relationship between Hartless and one of the female victims, but they did not elaborate.