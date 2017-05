CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Port Washington man accused of raping a 9-year-old Massillon girl last September is mentally fit to go to trial.

The judge making that ruling on Friday.

As a result, 46-year-old Dennis Menefee withdrew his not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Menefee’s trial is set to start July 31st.

Back in September, he convinced the child he was a law officer, took her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her.