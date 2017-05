BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Ohio EPA is happy that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has stepped in regarding the 2 million gallon drilling mud spill in Stark County.

There are new restrictions on the Rover parent company’s plans to do new Horizontal Directional Drilling along the pipeline route.

The EPA stresses that it continues working with the company regarding proposed orders of its own.

The spill continues to be cleaned up.