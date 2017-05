CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Another big road project happening in the city of Canton, starting on Monday, May 22.

12th Street NW from Mercy Medical Center to Monument Road will be closed for nine months.

Two bridges near the city parks will be replaced, and the curves along Serpentine Hill will be smoothed out a bit.

It’s a $10 million project.

There will be a detour for the hike and bike trail through the parks.