AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirms they have the estranged husband of one of Monday’s Akron fire victims in their jail.

He is accused of violating his probation.

Patrick Boggs is not charged in the matter.

The fire early Monday morning in west Akron killed 5 children and 2 adults, including Angela Boggs.

The city fire department and state fire marshal continue investigating.