Stark Engineer 2018 Project at Whipple and Everhard

JACKSON AND PLAIN TOWNSHIPS, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Engineers Office has repaving and bridge replacement projects on its “to do” list this year.

But they’re looking ahead to a big one next year.

The intersection of Whipple Avenue and Everhard Road NW near I-77 will be improved starting in 2018.

The roads will be widened and turn lanes will be added.

The project adds another left turn lane from northbound Whipple to eastbound Everhard.

Roads will remain open through most of the project.

Planning including property acquisition is underway.