WASHINGTON, DC (WHBC) – A handful of Democrats in Washington is talking “impeachment”, but U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown isn’t one of them.

He admits the president’s actions appear to show a pattern of obstructing justice, but more needs to be known.

He says he wants a fair investigation of all matters.

Senator Brown did find it ironic that the president excluded domestic media in a meeting with a Russian leader.

He wants to get back to business on common issues, like NAFTA.