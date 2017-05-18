CFPD: Canton Man Caught Breaking and Entering

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (WHBC) – He was caught red-handed, carrying a crowbar and and a handful of quarters.

44-year-old Gregory Smith of Canton is facing 11 charges from the Canal Fulton and Jackson Township police departments including three breaking and entering counts in Jackson.

Smith was arrested last week after police say he had just broken into a coin machine at the Canal Fulton Laundromat on South Locust Street.

Police in other jurisdictions says they’ve had similar crimes there.

Canal Fulton Police Chief Doug Swartz says the thief liked to frequent pizza shops, hitting coin machines and even donation cups.

As for motive, a crack pipe was allegedly found in his car.