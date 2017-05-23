Volunteers, Stark Parks Disagree on Quail Hollow

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – As Stark Parks presents its 30-year plan for operating one of its newest acquisitions, Quail Hollow Park, the community group that helped oversee the park for the state has different ideas.

The Quail Hollow Volunteer Association already says it objects to a planned paved bike trail through the park as well as to changes at the historic sites that the Stewart and Seiberling families hoped would be preserved.

The park system says it has considered some the association’s ideas in its plan, but they also want to add and improve facilities at the park.

The two get together to talk about it Thursday night.