Perry PD: Child Recovered; Mother Sought

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Perry Township police have charged a woman with kidnapping.

They are looking for her following the recovery of her daughter who had gone missing late Tuesday morning.

They say on their Facebook page that Brooke Beasley took 4-year-old Amiri Beasley.

The woman is the child’s biological, non-custodial mother.

The child was recovered a few hours after going missing; there was no word on where she was found.

Brooke Beasley was driving a black Chevy Equinox with Ohio plates FKC-4921.

She’s five-feet-four, 110 pounds, brown hair and green eyes.

Call Perry Township police at 330 478-5121 if you have any information