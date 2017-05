AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Fire investigators say the fire that killed 7 family members in Akron was an arson.

Akron police charged a suspect on Tuesday.

Police say neighbor Stanley Ford is facing aggravated murder charges.

There’s no clear motive as to the 58-year-old’s alleged actions.

The fire on May 15 killed a man, woman and the 5 children in the house ages 1 to 14.

The estranged husband of one of the adult victims is said to have never been a suspect in the case.