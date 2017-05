CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in the city early Wednesday morning.

Police say 24-year-old Hayden Stutz had an 18-year-old woman by the neck at his address in the 1300 block of 22nd Street NW, threatening to harm her and saying he had a gun.

After trying several times to get Stutz to let the woman go, an officer fired once, hitting him in the head.

He died later at the hospital.

The officer who is not being named is on paid administrative leave.