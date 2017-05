COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – If you’re among the 1.5 million Ohioans traveling more than 50 miles away from home this holiday weekend, make sure you’re prepared.

Kimberly Schwind with AAA has some ideas on what to bring along, given the chance you could break down or end up sitting in stopped traffic because of an accident ahead.

AAA says they will assist 7 million drivers nationwide this summer season.