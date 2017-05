COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The latest issue with the Rover Pipeline company in Ohio: they never obtained a Storm Water Management Permit in Ohio.

That from the Ohio EPA; they say that’s a must.

The company creates storm water runoff when digging the drenches for the pipe, then draining them after it rains.

The agency has received more than a half-a-dozen complaints.

The first was from a farmer in Wood County in northwest Ohio where his field was inundated with storm water.