MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – ODOT: taking down a few of the orange barrels, hoping to keep holiday traffic moving this weekend.

AAA expects 1.4 million Ohioans to drive 50 miles or more to-and-from a weekend destination.

The work areas on Route 30 in and near Massillon will be taken down between Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Construction zones not being taken down include along I-270 on the north side of Columbus, I-271 near Cleveland and I-80 in the Youngstown area.