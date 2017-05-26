Memorial Day: Biggest Camping Weekend of the Year

LOUDONVILLE, OHIO (WHBC) – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer vacation season.

And, at Mohican State Park, the campground is full despite the damp weather and forecast.

The same goes for private campgrounds nearby.

The park manager says this has become the biggest summer holiday weekend for camping.

Most other state parks are full too, but you may find campsites open at Beaver Creek State Park in Columbiana County.

Campsites can be reserved 6 months ahead of time, and many campers do that.