NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – You’ll notice more Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on the roads this weekend.

They’re paying overtime through Monday for their Seat Belt Blitz, as part of the Click It or Ticket campaign.

Electronic highways signs indicate 119 unbelted drivers and passengers have been killed in traffic accidents in Ohio so far this year.

There will also be OVI Tactical Squads roaming areas where drunk driving occurs more often.