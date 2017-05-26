Employer: Did CPD Have to Shoot Hayden Stutz?

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton businesswoman who employed the victim in a police-involved shooting says Hayden Stutz was happy, sweet and kind, and she wonders why police had to shoot him early Wednesday morning outside his house.

Co-owner of the Desert Inn Tina Shaheen says the 24-year-old worked for the business since he was 15, recently doing salad prep in the kitchen,

Shaheen says he had never given her any trouble.

Stutz was shot dead when police say he would not let go of his girlfriend and claimed to have a gun.