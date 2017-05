LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – There’s a new boating facility on Berlin Reservoir.

It’s in the very northeast corner of Stark County, the Division of Wildlife built and is operating a new boat launch and parking area.

It’s on German Church Road just off of Route 225 in Lexington Township.

There are two ramps and 78 parking spaces for cars and trailers.

A sport-fishing excise tax and gasoline tax revenue helped pay for the $1.3 million facility.