Stark Parks Plan for Quail Hollow Moving Forward

LAKW TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – There may be a better understanding of what Stark Parks wants to do with Quail Hollow Park, after a recent meeting with the Quail Hollow Volunteer Association.

About 50 people attended the meeting last Thursday night.

Parks Executive Director Bob Fonte says the proposed north-south bike trail through the park would be a limestone trail, not a paved one.

There was some confusion about that.

It will also be just 2.4 miles long.

Fonte says they are also making sure some restrooms in the Stewart family historic area meet the requirement of the historical society.

