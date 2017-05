SANDY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 38-year-old Canton woman is dead in a three-car accident in Sandy Township on Sunday afternoon.

The state patrol says Yolanda Rymer went left of center on Route 43 near mile marker 3, hitting a pickup truck and an SUV.

Two teen passengers suffered serious injuries; one is at Mercy with the other transferred to Akron Children’s.

Only one occupant of the other two vehicles suffered any injury, and that injury was not considered serious.