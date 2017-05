Drilling mud cleanup in wetlands area in Bethlehem Twp. (Courtesy Ohio EPA)

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Sierra Club is keeping tabs on the environmental mess in Stark County.

They want the Rover Pipeline parent company to stop all horizontal drilling under waterways.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered drilling postponed at locations where it hadn’t started yet.

The club’s Cheryl Johncox says the company has a complete disregard for the state’s environmental rules, given the massive spill in Bethlehem Township.