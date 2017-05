CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Traffic fatalities are up again in Stark County.

11 people have been killed on the county’s highways this year.

Last year at the this time, the figure was 9 killed.

The latest victim: 38-year-old Yolanda Rymer, killed in a three vehicle crash on Route 43 in Sandy Township over the weekend.

Two passengers remain critical.

No one in that vehicle was wearing a seat belt.