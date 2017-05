CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Wednesdayy wraps up Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

Vehicle drivers are reminded they need to “share the road” this season.

Stark County Safe Communities reminds you that a motorcyclist gets the full width of a traffic lane.

You should not drive “beside” a cyclist in the same lane.

Also, remember that road hazards are a much bigger issue for motorcyclists than vehicle drivers.

There were seven motorcycle fatalities on the county’s highways last year.