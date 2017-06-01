Ohio Highway Holiday Death Toll: 14

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – 14 people were killed on Ohio’s highways during the busy Memorial Day weekend.

The fatality figure is down from 2016 and 2015.

Maybe the Click It or Ticket campaign is helping: 9% more seat belt citations were issued this year.

Among those killed during the Friday-through-Monday period was a Canton woman on Route 43 in Sandy Township on Sunday.

Half of the 14 accident victims were pedestrians, including two 14-year-old girls killed while walking along a street in Coventry Township, also on Sunday.