How Wet Was May? Very!

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – We probably don’t have to tell you: the month of May was a wet one.

But here are the numbers anyway: at the Akron Canton Airport, there was 7 and a half inches of rain last month.

That’s 3.22 inches above normal.

The National Weather Service says there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days.

Compare that 7.5 figure to last May, when we had just 2 inches of rain.

Temperatures were close to normal, even though there were only two days where the mercury rose above 80 degrees.

