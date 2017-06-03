Coast Guard: Ohio Ranks 11th for Boating Accidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Saturday is a great day to be on the lake, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resources always stresses safety.

There were 12 people killed last year in 113 reported accidents across the state, according to Coast Guard statistics.

The state is 11th in the country in terms of number of accidents.

That’s pretty good says ODNR’s Mike Miller, considering the number of lakes in the state and the popularity of the activity.

Florida and California are well out in front, with year-round boating there.

624 people were killed in boating accidents across the country last year.