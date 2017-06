Jared Shive of Stark Parks and Sharon George with Stark County Safe Communities at the dedication of the Traffic Victim Memorial Garden at Molly Stark Park.

NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County Safe Communities along with Stark Parks dedicated a Traffic Victim Memorial Garden at Molly Stark Park on Columbus Road in Nimishillen Township on Saturday.

Friends and family who want to memorialize a victim of an accident can purchase a brick for the memorial or place a flower in the Memorial Garden.

The park is on Columbus Road, just northeast of Route 44.

There’s also a Celebration Garden to observe weddings, graduations and the like.

You can purchase a memorial brick through Stark Parks.