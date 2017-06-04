OEPA: Fuel in Rover Mud Not a Drinking Water Issue

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The presence of diesel fuel in all the samples taken from drilling mud at the Rover Pipeline spill site in Bethlehem Township and at the dump site for the mud near Massillon should not alarm the public.

That from the Ohio EPA, which says the fuel is in the low parts-per-billion range.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is investigating to see how it got there.

A complaint to the EPA hotline indicated the fuel was being used in the drilling process.

The company says they don’t believe they put it there.

This new revelation increases the possible fine the Rover Pipeline company could be paying to over $900,000.

That cleanup of 2 million gallons of mud continues.