Perry Twp. Fire Heavily Damages West Tusc Business

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Perry Township fire investigators were back at Miller’s Healthcare Products in the 4700 block of Tuscarawas Street W on Monday.

They’re looking for the cause of a fire there last night.

Perry Fire Chief Mark Martin says damage is extensive.

There’s damage to the roof structure as well as to the interior, where it’s mainly water damage.

The fire started on the side of the building and traveled up to the roof structure.

Part of the truss roof collapsed.

The fire does not appear to be suspicious.