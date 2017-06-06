Road Inspector at Spill Site, Rover Paying

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Rover Pipeline parent company has agreed to pay an inspector with the Stark County Engineer’s Office, to make certain county and township roads accessed by their vehicles in Bethlehem Township are properly maintained.

The roads have taken a beating with the response to the drilling mud spill, so Energy Transfer Partners will pay $20,000 a month for the inspector.

Stark County Engineer Keith Bennett says if the company keeps the roads up, they’ll only need to pay the inspector for the month of June.