PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A Perry Township police officer was taken to Aultman after an accident Monday afternoon.

The state patrol says his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The patrol says 44-year-old Officer Carl Johnson was driving along Perry Drive NW when a vehicle pulled in front of him from Burlawn Street.

84-year-old Kendall Spurgeon was behind the wheel of the other car; he was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

He is being cited for failure to yield.