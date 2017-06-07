Red Cross Deals With Fewer Summer Blood Donations

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – One impact that “school’s out for summer” has on the community: blood donations go down.

That’s because there are blood drives at area schools, and college students get used to donating on campus.

The American Red Cross is asking for new donors.

Those are harder to find during the summer.

Here’s a list of Stark County blood drives over the next week:

Canton

6/8/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Stark County District Library North Branch, 189 25th Street NW

Massillon

6/13/2017: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Massillon Recreation Center, 505 Erie Street North

Uniontown

6/8/2017: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Avenue NW

6/15/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chapel in Green, 1800 Raber Road