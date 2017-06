CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s not a total loss, but a house in the 500 block of Broad Avenue NW in Canton will need a massive kitchen makeover.

Fire heavily damaged the kitchen area and traveled up to the second floor of the vacant house.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.

The fire is suspicious, with all utilities disconnected.

The fire department is investigating.

One firefighter incurred a minor injury but remained at the fire scene.