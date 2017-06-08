Menefee Enters Plea, Gets Life Sentence

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Tuscarawas County man accused of kidnapping and raping a 9-year-old Massillon girl last year is off to prison for the rest of his life.

46-year-old Dennis Menefee of Port Washington pleaded guilty to two counts of rape Thursday morning in Judge Kristin Farmer’s court.

He was set to go to trial next month.

Menefee told the youngster he was a police officer, coercing her into his truck as she walked home from the library last September.

The victim was in court, providing a written victim impact statement that was read by a staffer with the prosecutor’s office.