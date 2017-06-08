Refuge of Hope: Escape From Street Violence

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s all in the name: the Refuge of Hope in Canton is supposed to be an escape from the violence and other issues on the streets.

That’s what Director of Development Jo Ann Carpenter says the 3rd Street NE homeless shelter is 99% of the time.

The shelter brought in counselors to talk to staff, residents, guests and others impacted by the shooting incident Tuesday evening.

47-year-old Kevin was shot when he walked into the dining room of the shelter with a ball bat.

He was critical at Mercy.