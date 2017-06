CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton native and McKinley football standout hopes to find out in about 6 weeks if he’ll get a new trial.

Attorneys for Keven Keith argued before the 3rd District Court of Appeals this week, pointing to what they call a shoddy investigation by a state forensic investigator.

Keith was convicted in the 1994 shooting deaths of three people in Bucyrus, just west of Mansfield.

He was on death row until removed by then-Governor Ted Strickland.