CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There was extensive fire damage to a home on 14th Street NE early Thursday morning.

The building department took the building down before noontime.

The fire was stubborn.

The Canton Fire Department was initially inside the home, but had to retreat to the outside.

The fire reportedly started in the basement.

The occupants of the house got out OK.

That fire in the 2400 block of 14th Street NE, just east of Mahoning Road.