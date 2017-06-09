Bethlehem Gets Better Road Use Deal With Rover

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Following that massive drilling mud spill, Bethlehem Township trustees have negotiated a new Road Use Maintenance Agreement with the parent company of Rover Pipeline.

The company has agreed to spend up to a million dollars to repair county and township roads impacted by the trucks going to and from the spill site.

A few roads were added for the company to use.

Trustee Jimmy Erbach says they have been doing a better job of keeping the roads up.

The company is also going directly to pavement contractors to get the work done.