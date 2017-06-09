OSP: 1 in 5 Crashes Involves Failure to Yield

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is watching closely for Failure to Yield violations, after data showed that the violation was a primary cause in nearly one of five crashes in Ohio last year.

There were 52,000 Failure to Yield crashes in Ohio in 2016.

There were just over 1,800 of them in Stark County.

And did you know you must yield the right of way when you move from the entrance ramp of a freeway to the primary lanes?

The patrol says drivers in a hurry must have patience and properly yield to the vehicle with the right of way.