CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Summer doesn’t begin for another week and a half, but there’s a pretty decent preview coming our way.

AccuWeather says highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and the low 90s by Monday.

Much of the U.S. will be impacted by the heat wave, with southerly air being pushed up toward us.

If you’re NOT a fan of the oppressive heat, we’re back into the 80s by mid-week.