Ferrero: Thankful Rape Victim Did Not Have to Endure Trial

Dennis Menefee (Courtesy Massillon Police Department)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County prosecutor says he is thankful that a convicted child rapist has been sent away for life, without an opportunity for parole.

And John Ferrero is glad that could be done without the young victim having to testify.

He also asks for prayers for the victim.

46-year-old Dennis Menefee entered a guilty plea and got a life prison term on Thursday.

Massillon police say he posed as a police officer, kidnapping the 9-year-old girl and then brutally assaulting her.

The child continues to recover from her traumatic experience.

