CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 32-year-old Canton man who was shot over the weekend is critical at Aultman.

Jalen Dicenzi was discovered by first responders inside a car in the area of 900 14th Street NE on Sunday morning.

He had been shot once on the back of the head.

Police do not have any suspects.

Call detectives if you have any information at 330 489-3144.