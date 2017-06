NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 33-year-old Massillon motorcyclist remained hospitalized Monday; he was seriously injured in a crash on Route 153 in Nimishillen Township early Sunday morning.

The state patrol says Justin Eslich went off the right side of the road and hit a highway sign.

The patrol says Eslich was not wearing a helmet.

They say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.