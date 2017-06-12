Scio Woman Killed in Carroll Co. Accident

AUGUSTA, Ohio (WHBC) – A violent and deadly two-vehicle accident on Route 9 in Carroll County Saturday afternoon.

A Chevy Suburban started passing a pickup truck when the truck made a left turn.

The Suburban hit the truck and rolled over several times.

22-year-old Ashley Bethel of Scio was killed.

27-year-old Mitchell McMillin who was driving the SUV is at University Hospitals in Cleveland being treated.

A third passenger and the truck driver were not injured.

That crash happened just south of Augusta.

Related Content

Plane Search Turns to Recovery Mission
NTSB: Crew, Company Disregarded Safety in Plane Cr...
Coffee Crashers Face Drug Charges
Greentown Man Killed in Lake Twp. Crash
Heavy Vehicle Damage in Double-Fatal Crash
Canton Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident