NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – Expect some slowdowns as you drive I-77 in Tuscarawas County starting this week.

11 bridges from the Stark County to the Stone Creek exit will have their decks sealed starting this week.

Most of the bridges are between the county line and New Philadelphia.

That work will be done after 7 p.m. each night.

The other two bridges south of New Philly will be restricted to one lane in each direction at all times.