COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The state Senate has unveiled its version of a 2-year spending plan.

The $64 billion budget cuts most departments and agencies by 3- to 4-percent, says Finance Committee Chairman Scott Oelslager.

He says their goal was to cut a billion dollars, with anticipated reduced revenue.

The Senate did add another $6 million to fight opiate addiction, making that a $176 million effort with the House.