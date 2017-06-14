Red Cross: They Need Blood, Even in the Heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The last thing you might think about doing during this warm spell is giving blood.

But this is the time of greatest need as well.

The American Red Cross says if you stay hydrated and healthy, there’s no reason you can’t give “the gift of life”.

Here are some donation opportunities, from the Red Cross:

Alliance
6/21/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1141 W Beech St
7/6/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alliance Community Hospital East St, 200 East State Street

Canal Fulton
6/23/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Northwest Senior Center, 853 Locust Street SE

Navarre
6/21/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Clement Catholic Church, 432 Market Street

North Canton
6/16/2017: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Green Community Senior Center, 4224 Massillon Road
6/20/2017: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of Christ, 1301 East Maple Street

North Lawrence
6/21/2017: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Pleasant View Mennonite, 14795 Wooster Street NW

